Mohamed Salah was left out of the FIFPro World 11 poll, but Liverpool’s duo was chosen.

Salah has had a fantastic season so far, scoring 21 goals in 22 games across all competitions.

The forward has been crucial in Liverpool’s outstanding record thus far this season, having scored in ten consecutive games at the start of the season.

Because of his performance, he has been dubbed “the best player in the world right now” by many in the game.

However, despite his strong performance, he was not selected for the FIFPRO Men’s World squad ahead of the final vote.

Instead, the 23-man roster features six forwards: Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Romelu Lukaku, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar.

Alisson Becker and Trent Alexander-Arnold, both of Liverpool, have been chosen in the final roster ahead of the voting.

Following Liverpool’s Premier League triumph, Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk were named to the World 11 last year.

“FIFPRO and FIFA gladly present the 23 players who garnered the most votes for the 2021 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11, the only global player award organized by the players and for the players,” read a statement from FIFA and FIFPRO.

“FIFPRO and FIFA asked professional footballers all across the world to vote for their favorite World 11 players. We asked them to name the three players in goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and strikers who, in their opinion, were the most impressive players during the 2020/2021 season.

“FIFPRO is changing the statement about the most-voted players for the first time in 17 years, cutting the shortlist from 55 to 23 players. This was done to approximate a real-life “squad,” which is the amount of players involved in international competitions.

“The three goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders, and six strikers who received the most votes won a spot in the World 11 “squad,” which consists of 23 players. The two remaining outfield players with the most votes were added to round up this elite group.” Alisson Becker (Brazil/Liverpool FC) is one of the 23 players in the World 11 team. (Italy/AC Milan/Paris Saint-Germain) Gianluigi Donnarumma “Summary concludes,” says Edouard Mendy.