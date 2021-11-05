Mohamed Salah was a lucky escape for Liverpool after Sadio Mane’s £25 million’replacement’.

The sight of Roberto Firmino limping off with a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night will have raised new questions about Liverpool’s attack depth.

Sure, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been scoring goals like crazy so far this season, but Jurgen Klopp will be without both players, as well as Naby Keita, for the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Even with the Brazilian’s injury, the Reds have plenty of choices, with Diogo Jota having successfully ensured that the German no longer has a simple choice when it comes to selecting his front three on a weekly basis.

Meanwhile, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be hoping to demonstrate their attacking abilities against Porto and AC Milan, given that the Reds have already advanced to the Champions League knockout stages and clinched first place with two games to spare.

However, the drop-off in quality compared to Salah and Mane is clear, and while Firmino should be back in time for the Africa Cup of Nations after missing a month with a similar injury against Chelsea in August, his latest absence will make Klopp increasingly aware of the risk he’ll be taking if he doesn’t add to his squad in January.

When the continental tournament was last held in the winter months, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took a similar decision, avoiding the impulse to recruit a new forward in January 2017.

However, the Reds would pay the price when Mane was called up to serve in Senegal.

When he left at the start of the month, they were second in the table, but they struggled in his absence, losing both the League Cup and FA Cup and dropping to fourth in the table, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, when he returned.

Their lone success while he was abroad came in an FA Cup replay against League Two Plymouth Argyle, and the Reds had a hangover when he returned, with that triumph against the Pilgrims being their sole win in the first six weeks of 2017. “The summary has come to an end.”