Mohamed Salah is featured in a new Pepsi commercial shot in Liverpool’s city center.

This season, the Reds attacker has been in terrific form, hitting 19 goals in all competitions.

Salah scored a brace in the 4-1 win against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night, bringing his Premier League record to 13 for the season.

Salah was photographed filming a Pepsi commercial near Liverpool’s Chinatown neighbourhood in October, just days before scoring a hat-trick against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Salah was spotted rushing around Liverpool’s streets in a brilliant blue coat, trailed by a mob of extras.

He was also seen separately with his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, while contract talks with the club continue.

Salah is the main character in the commercial, which has been shared on Youtube and other social media platforms.

Salah is depicted as a young child growing up in the commercial, which includes a cover version of the Rolling Stones’ (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.

Salah’s current situation culminates with his racing through Liverpool’s streets, including the Strand, while being pursued by scores of fans.

The commercial was launched only a few days after the Egyptian finished seventh in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

Salah came in fourth place with 121 votes, trailing Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, and Cristiano Ronaldo, while Lionel Messi took home the prize.