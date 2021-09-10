Mirosfoft’s plans to reopen offices have been put on hold indefinitely due to the COVID-19 scare.

Following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Microsoft has decided to postpone its plans to reopen offices indefinitely.

The company’s decision to keep remote working opportunities will effect more than 103,000 Microsoft US employees.

According to a blog post published on the company’s website on Thursday, the reopening of Microsoft’s Redmond Washington headquarters and other US sites has been postponed indefinitely due to the mounting coronavirus risk.

Microsoft halted all of its US facilities in March 2020 owing to an increase in coronavirus cases and encouraged staff to work from home if possible. The corporation declared on Sept. 7 that it will reopen its work sites after more than a year.

Microsoft said that all of its employees will be required to be vaccinated before visiting its US locations. The corporation required proof of immunization upon entry for guests and vendors visiting their US sites.

Later, the business said that their US offices will reopen in full on Oct. 4. However, the company has opted to postpone its previous plans to reopen owing to the continuous spike, according to CNBC.

Microsoft did not provide a particular timeline for the reopening of its US facilities this time. When the software giant is ready to reopen its stores, it will provide a month-long transition time to its employees.

Microsoft is one of the major corporations that has had to continually postpone its return to work plans due to the pandemic. Apple has also declared that it will reopen in September and that staff will be allowed to work at least three days each week. Later, the tech giant rescheduled the event for October.

Google said in August that the voluntary work from home policy would be extended until January 2022. Facebook, Uber, and Ford all plan to reopen their offices next year to allow employees to return to work.

Furthermore, Wells Fargo, which had planned to reopen on September 6, has been pushed back to October 4. In October, Prudential Insurance and BlackRock, an asset management, will reopen.

The latest wave of COVID-19 infection has hit Washington, Microsoft’s home state, particularly hard. According to the Financial Times, the state was among the ten locations with the highest hospitalization rates in August and is now enforcing the strictest restrictions.