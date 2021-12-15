‘Minecraft’ becomes the first video game to surpass one trillion views on YouTube.

The video-sharing platform’s official account celebrated the achievement with a commemorative music video parodying the Starship song “We Built This City.” It has a lot of popular characters from the game singing along to Minecraft-specific lyrics like “We built this city on lava” and “block by block we’re creating, just how high can we go?”

In addition to the announcement video, YouTube’s logo has been modified to commemorate this historic achievement, with a large one trillion figure next to the red play button. There is also a dedicated “Trends” website where you can discover more about how Minecraft became such a worldwide hit online.

A detailed timeline that details out all of the significant milestones in the game’s rise to notoriety, such as when the Yogcast began their “Shadow of Isphael” series in 2011 or when PewDiePie returned to the community after a long hiatus, is one of the highlights from this.

You can also see which types of content contributed the most to the one trillion views figure by scrolling through the pages. In case you were wondering, animation is currently the most popular Minecraft category on YouTube, followed by “Minecraft But” videos. If you’re not sure what the latter refers to, it’s when game designers demonstrate their ability to bend the rules of the game by making you grow at an exponential pace or making items increase anytime you move.

Speedruns, parodies, and movies from role-playing servers like Dream SMP are other perennially popular genres (which has become so huge that it now has its own genre on Spotify).

In 2021, how popular will ‘Minecraft’ be?

Minecraft has always been quite popular on YouTube, and in 2020 it was voted the most popular game on the platform with over 201 billion hours viewed.

Of course, achieving such record-breaking success would be tough if people weren't actually playing the sandbox game in the first place. On that point, Mojang Studios disclosed during a recent Minecraft Live broadcast that the game's multiplayer had logged over 1 billion hours.