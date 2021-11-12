MiHoYo Announces ‘Genshin Impact’ Version 2.3 Release Date and Winter Content

MiHoYo, the creators of the global sensation Genshin Impact, has announced fresh facts regarding the game’s upcoming version 2.3 upgrade. They announced a release date, a cast of characters, and a schedule of significant events for the following few weeks, among other things.

The new material, dubbed “Shadow Amid Snowstorms,” would essentially serve as Genshin Impact’s winter update for 2021. The majority of the tasks will take place in the freezing Dragonspine mountain range, where the Adventurer’s Guild has set up training grounds for you to develop your talents.

While attempting to overcome the obstacles strewn around this icy terrain, you will also have to fight with the cold by keeping yourself warm. If you don’t, the “Sheer Cold” status effect will take effect, and your health meter will slowly drop, just as it did in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

There will be some more wholesome seasonal activities to lighten the atmosphere in the version 2.3 update, so it won’t be all rigorous difficulties and harsh weather conditions. For example, you can make snowmen with your buddies, interact with new characters, and save animals from a criminal gang of bipedal dogs. That last part, I’m guessing, will make a lot more sense in context.

Everything you need to know about the version 2.3 upgrade is right here.

When will the 2.3 update for ‘Genshin Impact’ be released?

Fans will not have to wait long for Genshin Impact version 2.3, according to the official blog article. On Wednesday, November 24, the “Shadow Amidst Snowstorms” update will be released.

Meanwhile, fans may keep themselves occupied by going through the material from version 2.2, which was released a month ago and saw the game cross over with Horizon Forbidden West.

Training Challenges for Dragonspine

The Dragonspine region of Mondstadt will be the focus of the “Shadow Amidst Snowstorms” update.

There will be three different types of challenges for gamers to master in this area. Agility obstacle courses are simply platforming racetracks, tracker training requires you to explore the terrain for ice crystals, and fighting gauntlets are the last stage.

You’ll be facing snow-themed foes with special lures that release frigid air in the latter. Your opponents will be in close proximity to these equipment. This is a condensed version of the information.