Microsoft Teams Update: Whiteboard Now Offers ‘Colorful’ Video Conferencing Experience.

Microsoft Teams has updated the Whiteboard with a list of new features for a more colorful video conferencing experience.

The software major announced this week that it is bringing a new update to the Whiteboard, for desktops, laptops, tablets and mobile phones.

On the new UI, the app features are arranged in a more organized manner for easier user access. The top of the Whiteboard canvass displays an app bar the opens up to the board’s specific properties. It also provides access to Whiteboard’s collaboration feature, TechRadar reported.

The content creation menus and the inking tools of the apps are well segregated to save users’ time and effort searching out for the item they are looking for.

With the most recent Microsoft Whiteboard update, users will find various templates that will help them start their canvass faster based on the scenarios. Microsoft added more than 40 new template variations that users can fully customize.

Sticky notes will also have an expansion when it comes to color variation. The feature now has an additional 12 new color shades that users can assign to specific persons or groups. This makes sorting out the ideas and content source easier.

The flowcharts and diagrams can now be customized in a more engaging and eye-catching way. This is because shapes and images can now be added to the Whiteboard to make the canvass more appealing to the video conferencing participants

There is also lightweight contextual feedback loaded with a variety of fun reactions. This feature could ease the monotony and encourage collaboration.

Microsoft also expanded the digital ink color options. Along with the update, the company added a range of thicknesses as well as 15 new pen and highlighter options. The presenter can switch from different thicknesses and color options to highlight several specifics on the canvass presentation.

Meanwhile, due to the restricted screen size of the Whiteboard on mobile devices, Microsoft update hides the creation panel and board controls. This leaves only the whole canvass visible to the participant.

To help participants stay focused on the canvass while the presenter switches between tools, Microsoft Teams also expanded the keyboard shortcut for inks.

Microsoft noted that the update will be available automatically on Whiteboard, ZDNet reported.