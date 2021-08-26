Microsoft Store, Walmart, Amazon, Target, and other retailers are restocking Xbox Series X.

The demand for Xbox Series X restocks has skyrocketed in the aftermath of the Gamescom demonstration.

Fans are more excited than ever to get their hands on the system so they can play games like Call of Duty: Vanguard in its next-gen forms. Unfortunately, stocks are still extremely limited, so you’ll need to act quickly if you want to get your hands on a quality bundle.

The most recent replenishment information for the Xbox Series X and Series S may be seen below.

Xbox Series X Restock at Walmart

At 12 p.m. ET yesterday (August 25), Walmart restocked the Xbox Series.

This was odd, given that the store’s inventory is usually replenished on Thursdays. This one-time deviation from the norm was most likely timed to coincide with yesterday’s Gamescom broadcast, which generated a lot of excitement for Xbox games like Halo Infinite.

On that topic, during the presentation, a new Series X model (themed after the upcoming first-person shooter) was introduced. The product page for this latest version of the console was live at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday night, and Walmart was taking pre-orders for it.

At Walmart, all models of the Xbox Series X are now sold out.

Xbox Series X resupply status at Walmart Microsoft Store Xbox Series X restock status

As soon as the Halo Infinite edition Xbox Series X was unveiled at Gamescom, Microsoft’s own storefront started collecting pre-orders.

This sold out in minutes, but if you’re prepared to compromise for less powerful hardware, you can still get a Series S through the Microsoft shop.

You can also sign up for the “Console Purchase” pilot as a different way to purchase an Xbox straight from the source. Here are more detailed instructions on how to achieve this.

Microsoft’s Store has a resupply of the Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X Restock at Best Buy

While the ordinary Xbox Series X is now unavailable at Best Buy, the Halo Infinite edition of the system does have its own product page.

You can’t pre-order right now because the option is grayed out with a “coming soon” warning, but it should be available soon, as it has on other websites. The package will retail for $549.99 and will be delivered with. This is a condensed version of the information.