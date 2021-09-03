Microsoft Sets a Deadline For Users Of Old Outlook, iOS To Upgrade Or Lose 365 Access.

Users of Outlook 2007 and 2010 have been offered the option of upgrading or losing access to Office 365, as Microsoft reminds them of the deadline on November 1st.

Microsoft recommended customers to upgrade to a newer version of Outlook in a blog post published on August 27. Users running older versions of Outlook will no longer be able to access Microsoft and Office 365 services after the deadline, according to the software giant.

Microsoft will end support for previous versions of Outlook, such as 2007 and 2010, on November 1st. Moving future, only Outlook 2013 and subsequent versions will have access to Microsoft 365 and Office 365, according to Windows Central.

Microsoft stated, “We are rapidly nearing the November 1st deadline, when the minimum version requirements for connecting Outlook for Windows to Office 365/Microsoft 365 services will change.”

The move is part of the company’s endeavor to update to more current authentication systems, according to the corporation. Such protocols need the use of more recent Outlook versions, as they provide greater service security.

Older versions of Outlook will be incompatible with Microsoft’s two major service improvements, according to the company.

According to Computer World, the Nov. 1 date is different from Microsoft’s previous deadlines. According to the source, Microsoft would remove outdated Outlook from its Microsoft 365 and Office 365 services.

Microsoft ended support for previous versions of Office, such as 2007 and 2010, on October 13, 2020. Users running affected versions, on the other hand, did not disconnect even after the deadline passed. The developer added that, while older versions of its Office clients were not blocked, the impacted versions might have dependability concerns over time.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has offered iOS users until October to upgrade to newer software versions on their iPhones. After the October deadline, the communication platform will no longer support iOS 13 and previous versions.

Microsoft 365 Admin Center announced its plan on August 24 and encouraged customers to update.

“Instead, we urge that consumers upgrade to newer iOS releases, where we will continue to invest our development resources,” Microsoft Admin explained.