Microsoft Replaces the Surface Book with a new flagship laptop that looks and feels like an iPad Pro.

Microsoft is said to be dropping the Surface Book moniker from its forthcoming laptop. According to reports, Apple is considering releasing a new iPad Pro-style flagship laptop.

Microsoft may be planning to drop the Surface Book brand from its upcoming laptop lineup. The company could name the device Surface Laptop Studio or Surface Laptop Pro, according to Windows Central. Since 2015, Microsoft has dubbed its main laptop series Surface Book.

Microsoft may adopt a non-detachable display design for the future launch, according to the report. The design is said to be similar to the iPad Pro and the Surface Studio, with a pull forward design or non-detachable display.

A architecture like this allows for more hardware updates. The current Surface Book design only supports four cores, with its U-series processors lagging behind laptops with six and eight cores. Despite the fact that Microsoft has yet to confirm the specifics, a recent patent filing has given the rumors more weight.

According to Digital Trends, Microsoft may not be considering the reported Alder Lake processors for the future flagship laptop release. Users might expect the 11th generation Intel chip to power the next iPad Pro-like Microsoft computers due to the present chip shortage.

According to reports, Microsoft is also considering Ryzen CPUs as a possibility. This is due to AMD chips being included in the company’s future launch.

The forthcoming flagship laptop will be the first Surface to arrive with Windows 11, since Microsoft recently released its big operating system update. That is, the release will have the most up-to-date hardware features, as well as the most up-to-date operating system.

The dynamic refresh rate saves battery life on a higher refresh rate display, and the new haptic surface pen simulates writing with various materials are among the new features.

If Microsoft’s usual hardware release schedule is followed, the public should expect the next flagship gadget to be released in October. The software behemoth’s hardware event is normally held in the fall.

The Surface Book 3 is presently available for $1,599. Users should expect the forthcoming flagship laptop to sell for a similar or higher price because it will be more powerful and contain more updates.