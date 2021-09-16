Microsoft Removes Passwords from Consumer Accounts: Here’s How You Can Log In.

Microsoft has now made all of its accounts password-free, while other tech titans such as Apple and Google continue to work toward totally eradicating passwords.

Microsoft account holders can now sign in without entering their passwords by using a variety of methods. They can use a Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, SMS code, email verification, or a security key to log in, according to a blog post published by the company on Wednesday.

Passwordless authentication for commercial customers was launched by the Redmond-based software giant in March. According to TechCrunch, Microsoft has now made it available to all Microsoft accounts.

The pandemic has accelerated Microsoft’s drive to go passwordless, according to Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president of Microsoft security, compliance, and identity.

“When firms have to go remote overnight due to digital transformation, the number of digital surfaces has expanded enormously. The amount of attack surfaces has exploded, so it was a major motivator for us to speed up many of our security initiatives,” he noted.

A Microsoft account holder must download the Microsoft Authenticator mobile app and link it to their account in order to sign in without a password. Then, go to account.microsoft.com and choose enhanced security from the drop-down menu.

Enable passwordless accounts in the additional advanced security option. Approve the changes to remove the password from the account. The account can still be reverted to and a password added.

Only Windows 10 and Windows 11 users have access to the passwordless sign-in option. Signing in to Office 2010 and earlier versions will still require a password. The feature will not work with Remote Desktop, Xbox 360, or unsupported versions of Windows.

Google introduced Chrome 67 in May 2018, which is the first Chrome version to have Web Authn support by default. People can sign in to websites without providing a password by using fingerprints or other biometrics instead.

Apple said in June that the upcoming iOS 15 and macOS Monterey will include “Passkeys in iCloud Keychain,” which will allow users to check in without a password using Face ID, Touch ID, or a security key. The business showed a short clip at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference to show how a user can login in to a device without a password.