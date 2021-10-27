Microsoft Installs Windows 11 PC Health Check Without Users’ Consent On Windows 10 Computers.

According to reports, Microsoft is automatically downloading Windows 11 PC Health Check on Windows 10 computers without the user’s permission.

The PC Health Check is purportedly installed on devices with or without the user’s permission, according to the latest Windows 10 update, which was released on Friday. According to PC Gamer, Microsoft has stated that the feature would not be installed automatically on Windows 11 machines.

Previously, to check their PC’s Windows 11 eligibility, they had to go to the Windows 11 site. The user must next download and install the PC Health Check in order for their devices to be analyzed.

The latest Windows 10 update, KB5005463, included the automatic PC Health Check application installation. The latest updates for Windows 10 2004 and later versions have begun to be rolled out by Microsoft.

Although the PC Health Check includes maintenance and troubleshooting tools, its primary purpose is to determine whether a computer is eligible for the Windows 11 update.

Previous reports imply, however, that the PC Health Check’s accuracy in detecting whether a computer is eligible for a Windows 11 update is still suspect. Several consumers claimed that when they attempted to upgrade their new PCs, they received a negative response.

Users who do not want the PC Health Check on their machines can simply delete it, according to Microsoft. However, numerous users have reported about problems they had removing the PC Health Check. Some Windows 10 customers stated that they had to uninstall the feature several times because it was installed automatically with every update check.

Others said they couldn’t remove the app because their Windows 10 devices said the update wasn’t installed. They received the response even after running KB5005463, which installed the PC Health Check automatically.

According to Bleeping Computer, there is a simple way to prevent the PC Health Check from reinstalling after it has been uninstalled. According to the report, changing the value “1” under Previous Uninstall to “HKEY LOCAL MACHINESOFTWAREMicrosoftPCHC “PreviousUninstall”=d:00000001 could prevent the program from reinstalling.

Meanwhile, sources claim that if a device is found to be ineligible for the upgrade, there are other ways for updating to Windows 11. TPM requirements can be skipped by users with unsupported devices. Upgrades are, however, at the user’s risk, as unsupported devices may be denied Windows updates and may experience future troubles.