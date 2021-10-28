Microsoft has released a new app store for Windows 10 users.

Users of Windows 10 PCs now have access to the new Windows 11 app store.

Starting Tuesday, devices running Windows 10 version 21H2 in the Windows Insiders program’s Release Preview Channel were able to see the new Windows 11 app store while checking for updates in the Microsoft store.

Microsoft consumers will benefit from the newly launched app store’s clutter-free navigation. It abandons the standard WebView in favor of XAML (UWP) code, allowing for more reliable performance even on sluggish internet connections, according to Windows Latest.

The new shop includes a redesigned library that allows customers to better find and manage their downloaded and owned apps than previously. Every app download has also been sped up by Microsoft.

Windows 10 customers are apparently experiencing faster and better performance thanks to the new Windows 11 app store. They can also simply navigate between different pages in the new store.

The new Windows 10 app store allows developers to add all types of apps as well as more support for win32 programs. Discord, Zoom, VLC, TeamViewer, and Visual Studio Code are just a few of the anticipated additions to the family.

The new #MicrosoftStore (with its modern appearance, support for win32 apps, Disney+ movies, and more) is now available to Windows 10 Insiders! pic.twitter.com/O9zSZ8pudp All Windows developers can now submit apps to the new app store. App developers can use promotions to entice users to do more with their devices. Developers will be able to generate their own editorial content to inspire and inform users about the features and benefits of their apps or games.

In June, Microsoft unveiled the new Windows 11 app store. Since then, users in the Windows 11 Insider Program have been enjoying its features.

Users using non-Insider releases can manually download the new Windows 11 app store to experience its capabilities, as the new app store is only available through the Insider Program.

They must first download and install the most recent version of Microsoft Store, then launch PowerShell. Locate the location of the downloaded Store update and type Add-AppxPackage with the cd command.

They could alternatively wait for the new Windows 11 app store on Windows 10 to go live in the coming weeks, according to The Verge.