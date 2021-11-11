Michael Edwards’ £128 million legacies could be worth millions to Liverpool long after his departure.

Although Liverpool fans have been dissatisfied with the club’s recent transfer incomings, they have never been able to criticize Michael Edwards’ economic dealings with the club.

In November 2016, he was promoted to Sporting Director, a newly created position as part of a restructuring of Liverpool’s football operations. He is responsible for the club’s overall football development, including player identification, acquisitions, sales, and retention, as well as reviewing and implementing improvements to the training ground environment and infrastructure.

In the five years afterwards, Edwards has played a key role in Jurgen Klopp’s brilliant Liverpool team, which has won European and international titles before finally ending their 30-year wait to be named English champions in 2020.

Edwards has revealed that he will leave Anfield next summer at the conclusion of his contract, generating no doubt worry among a crowd that has frequently marveled at the sporting director’s bargaining ability when it comes to deals.

Liverpool have always appeared to come out on top on both sides of the negotiating table with Edwar, from bringing in a club-record £142 million for wantaway Philippe Coutinho, forcing Barcelona to pay a premium figure on top of any transfer fee if they wanted to sign any more players from the Reds in the process, to selling fringe players like Rhian Brewster for £23.5 million and landing the likes of Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson for a bargain £36.9 million and £10 million

For the bulk of his Reds tenure, he has remained silent in public, preferring to operate discreetly behind the scenes, and this has only added to the sporting director’s mystique and adoration.

As a result, fans will be left wondering what Edwards’ departure will mean for the club’s transfer business in the future, at a time when they are unable to compete financially with rivals Man City, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Despite the fact that Edwards is departing Anfield, Liverpool could still profit from his skills in the future, ensuring his legacy goes on.