Message from a man to the parents of a 5-year-old child who approached him in Aldi.

After a tiny child approached a stranger in Aldi, people were taken aback.

While shopping with her parents at the Aldi supermarket in Bidston, Wirral, a “lovely little girl” of roughly five years old noticed a man in need of assistance.

The man in question was so touched by the stranger’s generosity that he took to Facebook to express his gratitude and to spread the word about the “wonderful lesson” the girl’s parents had given her.

A shopper who was teased by Home Bargains employees triumphs.

“Just gone in the Aldi in Bidston and lost my wallet at the checkout without realising,” the man wrote in a public Facebook group.

“It was returned to me by a small girl of around 5 years old, who was accompanied by her parents.

“What a wonderful lesson they taught their daughter.

“I’m hoping she spends the pennies I gave her on candy.

“Thank you so much again, Parents.”

The generosity of the small girl and the manner her parents raised their child moved people all over Wirral.

“Absolutely fab,” one individual wrote. What a wonderful young lady she is. Properly brought up. “God bless you and ya mam,” says the narrator.

“Brilliant,” said another. I’m confident she’ll appreciate the money you gave her. Her parents must be very proud of her.”

“How nice x restores your hope in the community,” someone added.

“Well done to the little girl and her parents who are teaching her so well x,” said another.

“Well done, beautiful girl and attractive parents, made up,” a woman said.

“Honest individual, that’s good,” a man wrote. We don’t have many of those people anymore.”

“Well done, gorgeous young child, and your parents for being so honest,” someone said. I raised you in the proper manner. Little one, you will go far in life. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

“I surely would like her parents to see this and let her educator know what a beautiful young girl she is,” the Aldi employee added.