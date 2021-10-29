Merseyside’s Black school leavers are attending prestigious institutions in record numbers.

In Merseyside, the number of Black school graduates who go on to study at the UK’s top institutions has nearly doubled in the previous decade, outpacing all other ethnic groups.

According to the most recent Department of Education data, 10.7% of Black state school pupils in the area advanced to “high tariff” higher education in the 2019/20 academic year.

This comprises Russell Group universities and others with strict admissions requirements, in addition to Oxbridge.

Within that, national statistics reveal that African students are more than twice as likely as Caribbean students to attend a top university.

While the percentage has decreased from 11.4 percent the previous year, it has risen dramatically from 5.7 percent of Black students in 2009/10.

In comparison, the proportion of White school leavers has increased by only 29%, 37% for South Asian students, and 14% for Mixed-race students.

The numbers of Chinese students and students of other ethnicities are insufficient to generate accurate estimations.

It means that the gap between the proportion of Black and White school leavers who go on to elite universities in the UK has nearly narrowed.

In 2009/10, 8.5 percent of White students enrolled in high-cost higher education, which was significantly more than the 5.7 percent of Black students.

However, by 2019/20, just 10.9 percent of White students had moved to the most elite universities, compared to 10.7 percent of Black students.

However, black kids continue to lag behind other ethnic groups.

Overall, the percentage of Black high school graduates who pursue higher education has been rising.

In Merseyside, 59.1 percent of Black students progressed to university or other higher education in 2019/20, up from 56.5 percent the previous year.

This was also up 58 percent from 2009/10, when 37.4 percent of Black high school graduates went on to higher education, the highest growth of all ethnic groups.

Again, the figure for students of Black African ancestry is higher than for those of Black Caribbean ancestry at the national level.

