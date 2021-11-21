Merseyside residents were perplexed by UFO encounters.

There have been numerous inexplicable sightings in Merseyside over the years, ranging from flashing lights to strange orbs in the sky.

There’s no disputing the thrill and bewilderment that these sightings can bring to individuals who see them on their doorsteps in Merseyside.

We’ve picked up a selection of the most interesting and inexplicable sightings in our region over the previous two years, from flying objects sighted over homes to unusual lights in the sky.

Unidentified objects ‘faded away’ and reappeared in a ‘perfect triangle shape,’ according to Eddie Dean, 50, of The Washington Newsday.

Eddie and his wife Vicky were contacted by a UFO investigator after they shared what they saw, who confirmed that it was a genuine UFO sighting.

He said, ” “There was a distinct metallic appearance. Because of the angle at which the sun was shining, there was a shadow on one side.

“It was definitely catching up the sun’s light, and then they turned crimson right before they all vanished,” says the narrator.

Eddie is convinced that there must be other life out there, especially after witnessing what he believes to be a UFO while serving as a soldier in the Outer Hebrides a few years ago.

Michael, a 39-year-old father, claims to have seen a weird sight in the sky over West Derby in July.

When he observed the thing, which he described as pulsating, he stated he was’mesmerized.’

He checked FlightRadar24 after sighting the item to see if there were any planes in the sky at the time.

“I’m not saying it’s little green men,” he explained, “but I was mesmerized.”

An orange ‘comet-like’ object with a ‘large fiery tail’ was sighted in the skies in October.

At before 8.30 a.m., a worker at the Port of Liverpool in Bootle observed it and stated it was moving away from him until it was “no bigger than an orange dot.”

“I have no explanation,” he told The Washington Newsday.

