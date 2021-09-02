Merseyside MPs criticize Merseyrail’s “shameful” treatment of its “heroic” employees.

Merseyside lawmakers from various parties have banded together to condemn cleaning staff on Merseyrail trains and at stations throughout the region for their “appalling treatment.”

Seven MPs, the Mayor of Liverpool, and councillors from the Labour, Lib Dem, Green, and Conservative parties have all signed a strong letter to Merseyrail head Andy Heath.

The letter is about the treatment of network train and station cleaners, who are outsourced to private companies Stadler and Mitie, respectively.

The head of Liverpool’s schools provides an update on Covid testing and seclusion.

Station cleaners are now on strike over what the RMT union refers to as “poverty wages,” with the campaign demanding a minimum wage of £10 per hour for cleaning personnel.

According to the union, the private firm is also imposing new working procedures that will exacerbate the employees’ work-life balance.

Similarly, train cleaners employed by Swiss manufacturer Stadler are voting for strike action after being threatened with a “fire and rehire” shift to poorer contracts, according to the union.

Liverpool MPs Paula Barker, Dan Carden, Ian Byrne, Maria Eagle, Kim Johnson, Mick Whitley, Margaret Greenwood, Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson, and a slew of councillors from various Mersey boroughs and political parties have signed the letter to Mr Heath.

“This pandemic has demonstrated clearly that our cleaners provide a critical service,” it says. Not only have they risked their lives by coming to work when others were allowed to stay at home, but their efforts have also helped to keep important public services safe and operational.

“Shamefully, your corporation is presiding over this valiant workforce’s horrible abuse.

“Merseyrail has contracted Mitie to clean stations and Stadler to clean trains.

“Station cleaners are on strike because Mitie continues to refuse to pay them the Real Living Wage, has reduced holiday pay to below the National Minimum Wage in some circumstances, and is imposing new working procedures that exacerbate their work-life balance. Station cleaners on Merseyrail are among the lowest paid in the industry. Stadler train cleaners are voting for strike action after the company threatened to “fire and rehire” them on harsher terms.

“This is it.”

“The summary comes to an end.”