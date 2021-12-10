Merseyside has 23 hidden gems you didn’t know about.

Along with the well-known tourist attractions, Merseyside has a plethora of hidden gems that many people are unaware of.

The region is full of unique locations, and we’ve compiled a list of a few of our favorites.

Some of them you may have seen, but others are still to be found by the city’s population.

We've looked at 23 sites in Liverpool, Wirral, and beyond that you might not know about to give you a head start on your to-do list.

The calm little side street is centered off the bustling Castle Street, so it’s easy to ignore Queen Avenue.

The boulevard is lined with Grade II-listed buildings that now hold shops between Rudy’s pizzeria and Tune Hotel.

When the area was known as the “business district,” Queen Avenue was home to insurance companies and financial institutions.

Queens Wine Bar and Bistro, Dot Art, R and H Fine Wines, and Abditory are now among the hidden gems.

The home, which is situated between a bookies and the Wavertree bar The Cock and Bottle, was erected in 1850.

According to legend, the little cottage originally housed eight children.

According to other accounts, a previous owner reportedly had to go upstairs sideways due to his “big build.”

The home was last occupied in 1925, and after years of campaigning, it was restored to its former beauty in the 1990s when a new frontage was installed.

The house has been an integral element of the tavern it sits beside since 1952, serving mostly as a storage area.

Since the Middle Ages, the water has claimed approximately 300 ships at Formby Beach.

The majority of them are buried beneath the dunes, but at low tide, the remnants of ten or more of them appear.

Mackenzie’s Pyramid stands among the gravestones in St Andrew’s Place on Rodney Street, not entirely hidden but rather an unfamiliar, strange sight.

Mackenzie's Pyramid stands among the gravestones in St Andrew's Place on Rodney Street, not entirely hidden but rather an unfamiliar, strange sight.

James Mackenzie, a businessman who gained his wealth by excavating the