Merlin Griffiths, a bartender on First Dates, reveals his frightening cancer diagnosis.

Merlin Griffiths, the bartender on First Dates, has disclosed that he is battling colon cancer.

The Channel 4 celebrity, who helps couples break the ice on the hit TV show, faces a year of treatment, with doctors predicting a 75 percent probability of living longer than five years.

“I won’t let it get the best of me,” the bartender pledged.

Merlin, 46, from Cheltenham, began experiencing stomach pain in June, which he initially attributed to scar tissue from a vehicle accident when he was younger.

He explained his suffering to the Sunday Mirror, saying, “I was living with this immense discomfort.” It was as though a walnut had become lodged in my stomach.”

Merlin’s doctors detected a 4.5cm stage three malignant tumor after a visit to the gastroenterologist, which would require chemotherapy to treat.

Merlin, the father of seven-year-old Alix, revealed how he broke down in tears when he told her the news.

“I said, ‘Dad’s got cancer,’” Merlin told the Sunday Mirror. ‘Is that awful, Dad?’ she asked.

“I answered, ‘Yes, it’s severe, but I think it’ll be fine.’ Modern medicine is fantastic, and I’ll keep you informed if anything changes.’

“She understands that people can die, but I informed her that cancer comes in a variety of forms and manifests itself in a variety of ways — and that many people survive it.”

The famous bartender is determined to beat the sickness and continue living his life to the best.

“I thought, as most people do when they get a diagnosis, ‘Oh f***, I’ve got cancer,’” Merlin continued.

“I was also curious about my odds of survival. It’s terrifying, and I obviously want to live.”

“I’ve shed a tear in private,” he continued. However, you have the option of doing or not doing something. I chose to live a normal life, to stick to the truth, and to keep taking one step forward after another.”

Merlin, who is beloved by First Dates fans for his endearing nature and captivating grin, prefers to keep his personal life secret.

But, before appearing on next month’s Stand Up to, he decided to share his tale with the public. “The summary has come to an end.”