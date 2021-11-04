Merchandise featured in the John Lewis Christmas campaign 2021 includes novelty jumpers and toys.

This year’s Christmas advert from John Lewis was unveiled this morning, with 10% of earnings going to the charities FareShare and Home-Start UK.

This year’s holiday ad debuts over a fortnight earlier than normal, and portrays a young extraterrestrial celebrating her first Christmas.

Skye, a space traveller, crashes-lands in the woods near the home of 14-year-old Nathan during the holidays, when he introduces her to the rituals of eating mince pies, decorating the tree, and, to her surprise, wearing novelty sweaters.

This year, relive the enchantment of Christmas at the lovely Delamere Forest.

Lola Young, a 20-year-old London singer and songwriter, provides the soundtrack with a cover of Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder’s Together In Electric Dreams, which was released in 1984.

The ad was made in collaboration with adam&eveDDB, with John Lewis declining to divulge a budget but stating that it was in line with prior years’ expenditures.

Shoppers may purchase a variation of Nathan’s Christmas jumper for £14 to £29 depending on size, with 10% of revenues going to FareShare and Home-Start UK.

Customers may “shop key scenes,” such as the decked Christmas tree and dining table, with every object in the commercial coming from John Lewis.

You can shop the entire assortment of items online here.

The commercial will debut on ITV at 8:15 p.m. today during The Pride of Britain Awards.

If you can’t wait until then, it will be available to members of the ‘My John Lewis’ loyalty scheme through email from 6.30 a.m., and on the retailer’s website and social media platforms from 8 a.m.