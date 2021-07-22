Mercedes-Benz is planning to go fully electric by 2030.

Mercedes-Benz is a car manufacturer. Daimler declared on Thursday that by the end of the decade, all luxury vehicles will be electric.

In a news release, the corporation stated, “Be ready to become all-electric at the end of the decade, where market conditions allow.”

Mercedes-Benz plans to have an electric alternative in all of its vehicles by 2022, but the company expects all new models to be electric solely starting in 2025 and will seek to keep it that way.

According to the press release, the switchover will go from electric-first to electric-only in order to speed the transition to an emissions-free and software-driven future.

Three entirely electric vehicles are being developed, with production set to begin in 2025. An “MB.EA model” will be available for medium and large passenger cars, followed by a “AMG.EA model” for high-performance vehicles, and a “VAN.EA model” for lighter commercial vehicles and vans.

Mercedes-Benz has declared that the transition to electric power for all luxury vehicles has reached a “tipping point,” and that most brands will follow suit.

“The electric vehicle revolution is gaining traction, particularly in the luxury market, where Mercedes-Benz competes. The tipping point is approaching, and we will be ready as markets transition to electric-only by the end of this decade,” Daimler and Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius said in a statement.

The corporation claims that it has been preparing for this transformation by making early investments in the production of electric vehicles and that it may be able to start producing them right now.

Mercedes-Benz can mass-produce BEVs today, thanks to early investments in flexible manufacturing and the state-of-the-art MO360 production system, according to the news announcement.

Mercedes-Benz intends to develop all of its electric propulsion technology in-house in the future.

We’ll be introducing four new battery electric vehicles in 2021, the first of which is the EQE. Next year, SUV variants of the EQS and EQE will be available.

