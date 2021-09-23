Men attempting to open automobile door knobs elude police, prompting a warning.

Southport residents have been cautioned after two men ran from police after attempting to open car doors.

On Wednesday September 22, soon after midnight, police received complaints of two individuals trying car door handles in the area of North Road and Rathmore Crescent in Southport.

The two individuals had fled the site by the time police arrived.

After his child’s mother discovered text messages on his phone, the father strangled her.

Between 10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21 and 1 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, there were three cases of car interference and shed burglary in the same location.

Police community support officers conducted CCTV checks yesterday and have made progress in their investigations.

People in the region are being encouraged to make sure that nothing valuable has been left in their cars or vans, and that they have locked them.

People have also been encouraged to report any situations in which they have been the victims of similar crimes.

“Patrols in Southport responded to reports of two individuals trying car door handles in the area of North Road/Rathmore Crescent soon after midnight on Wednesday 22 September,” according to the Sefton Police Facebook page.

“On this particular occasion, the two men were successful in their escape.

“We now know that between 10:00 p.m. Tuesday and 01:00 a.m. Wednesday, there were three occurrences of car interference and a shed burglary when tools were stolen all in the same neighborhood.

“PCSOs conducted CCTV inquiries today (Wednesday 22nd) and made some promising progress in the inquiry.

“Double-check that nothing of value has been left in your car/van and that it is locked and secure before going to bed.

“If you believe you have been a victim of a similar crime, please notify it so that your case can be included in local investigations.”