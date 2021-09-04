Mega Millions numbers for Wednesday, March 21st: Is There Anyone Who Won the $323 Million?

According to the Mega Millions website, the winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday were 7, 10, 12, 61, and 65, with the Mega Ball number 3 and the Megaplier of 2X.

There was a maximum reward of $323 million up for grabs, as well as a cash option of $232.8 million, but did anyone walk away with the big prize?

According to the Mega Millions website, no ticket has ever matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win the jackpot, so the reward pool continues to increase. The top prize will increase to $345 million for Tuesday’s drawing, with a cash option of $248.7 million.

One ticket holder in Texas, on the other hand, won $2 million for correctly selecting all five numbers and playing the Megaplier.

There were also 11 winners of the $10,000 prize for matching four numbers and the Mega Ball, with two of them using the Megaplier to double their earnings.

There were 455 players who won $500 for matching four numbers, with 85 of them using the Megaplier to increase their prize to $1,000.

By matching three numbers and the Mega Ball, 1,533 players won $200, while 337 players won $400 by utilizing the Megaplier. Over 797,000 tickets won at least $2 in prizes.

The top prize continues to increase, and the final winner may come close to matching some prior huge winners.

In July, a five-person group claimed a jackpot award they had won in May, totaling $254,233,980 after taxes.

Meanwhile, in June, a single Illinois ticket won the top reward of $55 million ($38 million cash). There have been four jackpot winners so far in 2021.

What is Mega Millions and how does it work?

People can buy tickets in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands, making it one of the most popular multi-state lotteries in the country.

Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah, on the other hand, do not sell lottery tickets.

Each ticket costs $2 from a licensed lottery retailer, with the Megaplier available for an additional $1. The jackpot begins at $20 million, with additional prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million.

For the white balls, five numbers between 1 and 70 must be chosen, while one number between 1 and 25 must be chosen.