Meet the Cast of HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Series, from Pedro Pascal to Bella Ramsey.

The Last of Us adaptation on HBO has already assembled an outstanding cast, with well-known actors playing characters like Joel, Ellie, Tess, Bill, and Marlene.

The first season of the TV program, developed by Craig Mazin (the main writer of Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (the narrative director of the original games), will adapt the events of the first The Last of Us.

For those unfamiliar with the source material, it centers on a global pandemic in which humans degrade into mindless, zombie-like monsters as a result of a mutant fungus.

The Washington Newsday has all the details on the cast and characters in the planned film adaptation of The Last of Us.

What Is The Last of Us’ Storyline?

The Last of Us is based on a real-life occurrence called the Cordyceps virus, which, mercifully, only affects bugs and has no effect on humans. Even yet, the results are very terrifying if you look at images of what it can achieve.

Various quarantine zones are established across the United States 20 years after the Cordyceps pandemic pushes society back to the dark ages. Survivors here try their utmost to look out for one another and restore civilization.

A smuggler named Joel is charged with bringing a little girl (named Ellie) across the country to the west coast from the Boston safe region.

Ellie is inexplicably immune to the Cordyceps virus, and a group of scientists in Salt Lake City are trying to build a treatment using her blood, despite the fact that the reason for this is first concealed from him.

While Joel is initially hesitant to accept this mission (for reasons we won’t get into here), he eventually accepts it after being promised a large payoff. As the two learn to work together to battle the hideous horrors of the Cordyceps plague, as well as mankind itself, he gradually establishes a maternal attachment with Ellie.

In a nutshell, it’s one of gaming’s most lauded stories, renowned for its rich characters, layered writing, and thought-provoking ethical concerns. You have to do it justice on TV. This is a condensed version of the information.