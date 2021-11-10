Meet Julian Ward, the Liverpool manager who will succeed Michael Edwards.

Michael Edwards is stepping down as Liverpool’s sporting director at the end of the season, but the Reds have already lined up a replacement.

A succession plan was already emerging inside the halls of power at Anfield and Kirkby, as The Washington Newsday reported in August.

When Edwards’ contract expires at the end of the season, he will leave.

Julian Ward, who is currently the assistant sporting director, will be promoted to the top spot.

While FSG made numerous attempts to persuade Edwards to prolong his stay at Liverpool, Ward had long been recognized as a possible successor.

According to club sources, he is the ideal contender to succeed Edwards and continue the work that has been done since his arrival in November 2011.

Ward, 40, will not take on the full responsibilities of the position until a transition period is completed, which Anfield sources claim will be orderly and well-managed.

Ward has been at Liverpool for over eight years, the last five of which he has spent coordinating loan transfers for some of the club’s young players.

He was elevated to associate sporting director in December from his previous position as loan and pathways manager.

Liverpool were keen to recognize Ward’s remarkable performance as part of Klopp’s backroom team, according to The Washington Newsday at the time.

Edwards, along with Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon, are thought to have played a crucial role in guaranteeing Ward’s promotion.

Ward began to work even more closely with Edwards in the recruitment department as a result of the newly created role.

Ward went to Liverpool from Manchester City in 2012 and spent three years in the scouting department before taking on the paths position.

When Klopp was still in charge of loan and development in October, he praised Ward.

The manager emphasized Ward’s importance to him and the players who leave Liverpool on loan or with buy-back clauses in their contracts.

Klopp stated, “It’s a crucial position, and we collaborate closely.

“If you have to take out a loan,…” the summary concludes.”