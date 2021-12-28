Meena’s demise has been predicted by ITV Emmerdale viewers.

Fans of Emmerdale have figured out how Meena’s crimes will be exposed.

Meena has murdered three individuals in the last year: Leanna, Andrea, and Ben.

And it appears like she is preparing to assassinate her sister Manpreet.

Her demise, on the other hand, may be approaching quickly.

While Liv faces prison time for Ben’s killing, her ex-boyfriend Vinny has discovered that not everything is as it seems.

Ben discovered film of Meena attempting to drown Victoria, as viewers are aware.

Meena killed him by hitting him over the head with a wooden oar after realizing what he had seen.

Ben told Billy before he was attacked that he had discovered’something awful’ when watching recordings from the adventurous day.

Billy told Vinny what Ben said, and now Vinny believes Ben was murdered by someone who didn’t want the video to be released.

Viewers were ecstatic to learn that Vinny had discovered Meena.

“Is that some sense being spoken?” one inquired.

Atin wrote on Twitter: “Let’s get this party started! Bring her to justice!!!” Autumn expressed herself as follows: “Vinny, you’ve hit the nail on the head! Don’t let anyone persuade you otherwise (but don’t tell Meena!!)” “Keep digging Vinny – you could even unearth Malone at this rate!” Doreen tweeted. “Vinny is going to figure out how the fire started now,” Sophie said. “Vinny’s on the scent,” Mick tweeted. “Hope Vinny knocks Meena down before she kills Manpreet,” Dion said.