Meena from Emmerdale breaks into Victoria’s house, but viewers see a problem.

After Meena broke into Victoria’s house on tonight’s episode, Emmerdale viewers noticed an issue.

Meena returned to the area recently after learning the truth about David’s gun siege.

She was shocked, though, to see how close David and Victoria had grown when she discovered them enjoying an intimate moment at the Hide.

Darragh Ennis of The Chase leads tributes when a participant passes away.

Priya told Meena more about the siege in tonight’s episode, including how David took a bullet for Victoria.

Meena burst into Victoria’s house, enraged that David would put his life on the line for Victoria without considering the consequences.

When Victoria came, she excused herself by claiming that the back door had been left open.

Victoria, on the other hand, was disturbed when Meena became possessive and threatening, banning Victoria from calling David.

Fans were, however, diverted by Meena’s use of a key hidden inside a plant pot to break into Victoria’s residence.

Shana wrote on Twitter: “Do people really hide their house keys beneath a potted pot? I don’t know anyone who does.” Thomas cracked a joke: “Meena, you guessed correctly. The key is always hidden beneath the flower pot at the door.” “Amazing that, with all the violence in that village, people still put their keys under the plant pot,” Joanna tweeted. “As if there’ll be a key under the pot,” Declan added.