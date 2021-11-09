Maxis Appears to Have Confirmed the Development of a ‘The Sims 4’ Expansion Pack.

The 11th addition pack for “The Sims 4”, titled “Cottage Living,” was released on July 22, and it appears that another expansion pack is in the works, based on a recent blunder by one of the game’s designers.

“The Sims 4” is the longest-running series installment from Maxis and Electronic Arts, having been released in 2014. While neither video game company has confirmed the existence of another expansion pack for the hit social simulation game, recent behavior by Maxis, as observed by SimsCommunity, appears to have verified the existence of the next downloadable content.

The Maxis Extra Life Livestream was recently hosted to collect cash for the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital. The group talked a wide range of issues and played a variety of games during the event.

The team previously discussed design elements, concepts, and other components of “The Sims 4.” The members introduced themselves while playing games from Jackbox 6.

SimGuru is a Senior Designer and Design Lead for “The Sims.”

Jessica announced herself as the Lead Designer and Senior Game Designer of an upcoming The Sims 4 Expansion Pack. In some ways, this confirms that another expansion pack is in the works and could be released shortly.

Fans want to know what the future expansion pack will bring to the game because this information isn’t yet official. “Cottage Living” is a documentary on country life that includes cows, llamas, chickens, foxes, bunnies, and wild birds.

Some fans posted their hopes for the new expansion pack on a forum dedicated to the popular gaming series. “I’m really interested in finding out what this is! I’d love to go back in time and possibly even into the future! I’d also like to see additional romantic/attraction options, perhaps in the form of a honeymoon getaway bundle. Horses and the occult are always welcome! At this moment, I believe it’s more difficult to tell what they’re working on “ashcrash19, a forum user, stated.

“On Twitter, SimGuruJessica has been tweeting photographs of coffee. I’m hoping she’s been working on a fantastic new EP that will be released in time for the holidays “crocobaura, a forum user, suggested.

While the recent news about the next “The Sims 4” expansion pack is intriguing, fans should treat it with caution at this time.