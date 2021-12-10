Maxine Peake hopes Anne Williams’ play demonstrates the importance of standing up for what is right.

Maxine Peake is hoping that a new drama based on heroic Hillsborough campaigner Anne Williams will serve to highlight the importance of standing up in “solidarity” against the establishment.

In a new ITV production based on her quest for truth and justice after the accident, the award-winning actress portrays a brave mother.

“I felt like I was watching mum,” Anne’s daughter Sara Williams remarked of her mother’s performance in the touching series.

A shambolic ‘justice’ system suppressed and failed the Hillsborough family.

Anne is a four-part drama about a Formby mother whose 15-year-old son Kevin was one among the 97 men, women, and children who were killed in the horrific FA Cup semi-final.

Kevin Sampson, who was at the Hillsborough stadium on April 15, 1989, and spoke with Anne for his book Hillsborough Voices, wrote it.

“It was interviewing Anne for Hillsborough Voices that really touched home with me what a fascinating, strange, and inspirational woman we were dealing with,” Kevin remarked when the series was announced for the first week of January.

“Here was an ordinary mother who had been obliged to do absolutely remarkable things to simply seek the truth and understand what had happened to her young kid on that day in the greatest conceivable sense of the word.”

“I can see what they’re trying to do, they’re going to try to wear me down, they’re going to try to wear me out, but I can tell you, I’ll wear them down before they wear me out,” she famously declared.

“It was the difference between the relatively quiet and reserved person you were conversing with and the depths to which she was willing to go to honor her son – and by doing so, to honor everyone because she never saw this as just being about her and Kevin.”

Anne remained a vocal advocate for justice until her death in 2013, just months after the landmark Hillsborough Independent Panel report was released.

Three memorials were submitted as part of her efforts to reverse the original erroneous inquest verdicts of accidental death. “The summary has come to an end.”