Matt Scammell on Liverpool’s commercial achievements and prospective partnerships: “Good things don’t happen by accident.”

The coronavirus epidemic has had a huge influence on football clubs in the last 18 months or more.

When the full magnitude of the biggest healthcare crisis in a century is realized, UEFA, European football’s governing body, estimates that the financial toll on football clubs across the continent’s top divisions will be close to €8 billion (£6.9 billion).

In May of this year, a UEFA investigation estimated that €4 billion in gate proceeds, €2.7 billion in sponsorship, and €1.4 billion in missed TV earnings had been lost. A look around European football paints a bleak picture, with clubs like Barcelona, which is saddled with over £1 billion in debt, posting losses of €481 million (£413 million) in the previous financial year, and Juventus posting record-breaking losses for a Serie A club, with €209.9 million (£180.25) in the last 12 months.

There is still suffering to be seen in the Premier League, which has shown to be the most resilient to financial issues, partly thanks to the League’s big TV agreement. Liverpool lost £46 million before taxes in the fiscal year ending May 2020, which only included the first three months of the outbreak. The losses are projected to be even worse when the financials for the year ending May 2021 are released early next year.

‘We saw it through his eyes.’ – the day Jurgen Klopp came close to fighting James Milner in the Liverpool dressing room

Manchester United released their fourth quarter results to investors last Thursday, revealing a £92.2 million loss over the previous 12 months.

The incapacity of clubs to realize the monetary benefits that such things as pre-season trips overseas bring has taken its toll, as has the lack of supporters in stadiums for a season. Each season, they have been worth around £12 million to United.

United’s commercial activity has also slowed in the last 12 months. The club’s commercial activity has decreased by 16.8% in the last year, from £279 million to £232.2 million, with sponsorship revenue down £42.5 million and retail, merchandising, garment, and product licensing revenue down £4.3 million to £92 million.

Liverpool’s records for last year, on the other hand, revealed a £29 million increase in commercial revenues. “The summary has come to an end.”