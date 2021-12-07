Mateusz Musialowski scores in Milan to keep Liverpool out of the European play-offs.

Liverpool advanced to the final stages of the UEFA Youth League thanks to Mateusz Musialowski’s spectacular strike.

On Tuesday afternoon, Musialowski scored early to earn the Reds a hard-fought 1-1 draw against AC Milan at the Centro Sportivo Vismara.

Marc Bridge-under-19 Wilkinson’s side has secured a stop berth to advance through to the last 16 in March, despite Porto losing 2-1 at home to Atletico Madrid in the other Group B match of the day.

Owen Beck was suspended, James Balagizi, Luca Stephenson, and Harvey Blair were injured, while Conor Bradley, Max Woltman, and James Norris were also unavailable for the young Reds.

Kaide Gordon, on the other hand, was in the starting lineup, switching to the left side to make room for Melkamu Frauendorf, who was in fine form.

And the adolescent winger was involved as Liverpool got off to a flying start, scoring after just four minutes.

Dom Corness’s quick thinking saw him take a short free-kick down the left flank to Gordon, who freed the overlapping Luke Chambers.

Left-back The unmarked Musialowski arrived unmarked to volley home from eight yards after Chambers pulled out a wonderful cross on the run to the far post.

Liverpool were comfortable in possession, with free-scoring striker Oakley Cannonier starting for the first time in the competition, but Milan began to pose more questions before the break, with dangerman Andrea Capone crossing for Leonardo Rossi to slice a shot wide before testing Liverpool goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek at the near post.

After Milan goalkeeper Fotios Pseftis flapped at a Frauendorf cross, Corness almost increased Liverpool’s lead just after half-time with a first-time effort, before Billy Koumetio almost caught the keeper out from 45 yards with a clever free-kick.

After Pseftis had to leave his area to challenge Frauendorf, Musialowski came agonisingly close to scoring with a long-range shot.

On 78 minutes, though, the home side equalized when Victor Eletu sent Marco Nasti over the top, who scored through the legs of Mrozek.

Eletu was sent off shortly after for a second bookable offence, with Corness almost grabbing victory for the Reds with a 20-yard attempt. Pseftis did a good job of holding on.

