Material You, Scrolling Screenshots, and Other Major Changes Are Included In Google’s Android 12 Release.

Google has finally released an update to the Android operating system, which has been in the works for years. Material You, rolling screenshots, and other new features are among the highlights of Android 12. However, the Android 12 upgrade is currently unavailable for Pixel devices.

Material You, the latest edition of Google’s Material design language, is one of the major updates in Android 12, which was released on Monday.

According to XDA Developers, it seeks to produce designs that are “personal for every style,” “accessible for every need,” “alive and adaptable for every screen.”

Material Design is now available on Android 12. You take full advantage of monet, a theme engine Google invented around the time of the next operating system’s launch, and its vast pallet of pastel colors. Users can choose to fully remodel their UI with the functionality, according to the article.

The Android 12 launch also brings the much-anticipated and requested feature of scrolling screenshots to life. A scrolling screenshot is a feature that allows a user to capture a screen view that extends the length of a page.

Users no longer need to snap and compile several pictures because scrolling screenshots allow them to capture the entire page in one shot.

When the camera and microphone are turned on, the significant OS update also adds indicators to the top of the screen. Users can now install quick setting tiles for easier access to the mic and camera’s on and off functionalities, according to The Verge.

With Android 12, Google appears to have added reachability to its priority list. One-handed mode, which was previously only available on iPhones thanks to iOS updates, is now available on Android devices. Users can chose and pull anything within the reach of the thumb by activating the one-hand feature in the motions menu.

The new Privacy Dashboard in Android 12 is another noteworthy feature. It allows the user to monitor how frequently the most sensitive permissions are requested by apps. This feature is Google’s way of increasing transparency by allowing users to see a chronology of permissions such as location, camera, and microphone usage.

The recent applications overview, which displays the URL and image sharing capability, will be available to users who receive the Android 12 update. Aside from that, customers that upgrade will get stretch overscrolling effects, clipboard read alerts, app launch splash screens, and more.