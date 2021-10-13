Matalan’s budget-friendly autumn layering outfits are a hit with customers.

Matalan customers were delighted after discovering a collection of seasonal outfits on the website, which are perfect for layering in the cold.

Matalan, a high-street staple with a wide choice of on-trend apparel, homeware, accessories, and more, has an army of admirers on social media.

Matalan, like many stores, uses social media to keep customers informed about new stock and product launches, with a recent Instagram post generating a controversy.

Tesco customers adore Kelly Brook’s ‘cozy’ F&F Clothing Teddy Coat.

Matalan posted a carousel of photographs with its 772k followers, highlighting some of its new autumn products.

The papaya blue pointelle knitted jumper (£16), papaya cream crew neck knitted vest (£14), textured wide leg trousers (£16), pink knitted sneakers (£18), and black quilted nylon tote bag (£10) are among the items shown in the photos, which were originally shared by @being her.

Instagram

“Seasonal layering done so beautifully… (rg: @being her) Tap to shop their styles!” Matalan captioned the photo.

The goods were well-received on the popular social networking platform, with nearly 1,000 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I really like the blue sweater,” Olivia said.

“The blue knit,” Saffy explained.

“I was staring at the trousers as well!” Wai remarked.

“That beige tank,” Lizzie tagged a pal, adding a heart eye emoji.

“I like the wide legs,” Caroline said.

Here’s where you can find a Matalan store near you.