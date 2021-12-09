Matalan has been named and shamed for failing to pay minimum wage.

The government has branded and shamed 208 businesses for failing to pay their employees the minimum wage. Matalan in Knowsley is one of them.

The government has issued a list of all the businesses that have failed to pay their workers £1.2 million in blatant violation of the National Minimum Wage (NMW) law, resulting in about 12,000 workers being out of pocket.

One of the businesses that has failed to pay workers the minimum wage is Matalan Retail Ltd in Knowsley.

“Matalan Retail Ltd., Knowsley, L33, failed to pay £1,634.48 to 16 workers,” according to a government news release.

According to The Washington Newsday, the issue involves Matalan’s headquarters in Knowsley.

“This relates to a previous administrative correction, involving a very small number of employees, which we proactively recognized and rectified with the appropriate staff and alerted HMRC back in 2018,” a Matalan spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“We are committed to operating at the highest standards to ensure Matalan is a terrific and fulfilling place to work and grow.”

On the list was also a cleaning company situated in Southport. Mr Edward Mawdsley, trading as 3T’s Cleaning Services, Sefton, PR9, failed to pay £1,105.11 to one worker, according to the authorities. “This is a historic situation that I resolved,” Mr. Mawdsley told The Washington Newsday. The disparity was due to the amount of time it took workers to go to their occupations.

“The situation has now been resolved.” This company is no longer in business.” “These businesses have since had to pay back what they owe to personnel and also face large financial penalties of up to 200 percent of what was owed, which are paid to the government,” a representative for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said. Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs investigations were completed between 2014 and 2019.” The government produced a list today that includes international corporations as well as solo merchants.

“We want workers to know that we’re on their side, and they must,” said Paul Scully, Minister of Labour Markets.

