Matalan customers laud a ‘wonderful’ £18 dress with a ‘great fit.’

After seeing it online, Matalan customers are swooning over one of the retailer’s latest outfits.

Matalan has shared its new ditsy print dress on social media, and customers are enjoying it.

The business keeps its customers up to date on the latest fashion and homeware products, and this week it published a photo of their Shirred Midi Dress.

Matalan captioned the photographs, “This season’s must-have outfit… @belleandbunty, @thefashion lift, @lois la mode, @chloelovestoshop, @inpolife, @lucy.nicholls_, @lucy.nicholls_, @lucy.nicholls_, @lucy.nicholls_, @lucy.nicholls_, @lucy.nicholls_, @lucy.nichol

“Tap to shop and make this your autumn go-to dress…”

Instagram

The floral dress is £18 on the Matalan website and has a ditsy print, long sleeves, and a back neck button fastening.

Many of Matalan’s Instagram followers were eager to respond in the comments area after seeing the photo on social media.

One person remarked beneath the photo, which has received over 2,600 likes, “Love this print” and “It’s really gorgeous.”

“Been and bought it this morning…,” said a third. I was killing myself for not purchasing it earlier in the week.”

“This dress is fabulous,” said a fourth shopper.

“Fits great too,” added a fifth, and a sixth wrote, “Stunning outfit x.”

“Love this print, love this dress, and like these fashionable ladies,” said another.

Matalan’s Shirred Midi Dress costs £18 and can be purchased online.

Here’s where you can find a Matalan store near you.