Matalan customers are clamoring for ‘beautiful’ and’so soft’ bedding.

After seeing it online, Matalan customers have fallen in love with a “classy” bedding set.

The business uses social media to keep customers up to date on its homeware and fashion items, with many individuals hurrying to buy the newest items.

Matalan released a snapshot of its 100 percent Cotton Seersucker Duvet Cover sets on Instagram, which have been a hit with customers.

Primark customers adore the £40 Mac, which is £2k less than the Alexander McQueen counterpart.

“If only changing your bedding was that easy (rg: @comedowntothewoods) Which is your favorite colorway in our Seersucker bedding?” Matalan wrote alongside the footage, which was originally shared by Katie (comedowntothewoods).

Instagram

The post received over 3,000 likes and numerous comments complimenting the bedding, which is available in pink, grey, white, beige, and charcoal.

“I’ve got the light grey bedding and I love it!” one user said beneath the post. It’s quite comfortable and stylish!” “This is soooo amazing,” exclaimed a second, and a third added, “Love it.”

“I have the white and the pink, both wonderful,” a fourth consumer commented.

“The greatest bedding,” wrote another.

The 100% Cotton Seersucker Duvet Cover from Matalan costs £35 for a double. It’s also available in king and superking sizes, with varying pricing.

The bedding set can be purchased in person or online.