Master Chief from Halo is ruled out as the game’s final fighter in Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

The final DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be revealed later today, and fans are excited to see which title will be the next to join the popular game. While there are numerous possibilities, the Halo development team has stated that Master Chief will not be joining the fray this time.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a fighting game in which characters from several series compete against one another. Players could choose from 74 different characters when the game first launched in 2018, including Mario, Pikachu, Kirby, and Samus.

Characters have been added to the roster over time through a regular trickle of DLC packs. For example, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII debuted in December 2020, the Banjo-Kazooie duet debuted in 2019, and even Steve from Minecraft debuted in 2019.

These incremental add-ons have brought the total number of playable characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to 81, but one more is still available. On that point, Nintendo has announced that the game’s final DLC character will be revealed via a livestream broadcast later today (October 5).

With this being the grand finale, many fans are hoping for a character from a famous video game franchise to appear in the next DLC. Online speculation is rife, with fans speculating that it might be anyone from Sora from Kingdom Hearts to Crash Bandicoot.

Master Chief, on the other hand, appears to be a character we can rule out. According to 343 Industries’ community manager, John Junyszek, no Halo content for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is planned.

“The last Smash Bros combatant is a character from the previous game you played,” Junyszek tweeted lately. His retweet came with the mysterious phrase “Maybe One Day,” which was followed by “aka not happening, but would be sick.”

Despite the fact that Junyszek did not expressly indicate that Master Chief would be absent today (after all, he did not specify that Halo was his last game), that is exactly what has happened.