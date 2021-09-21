Massive Leak Reveals Itto, Shinhe, Gorou, And Yae Release Dates in ‘Genshin Impact’

Each time a new update for “Genshin Impact” is released, Chinese gaming studio miHoYo has a tendency of releasing new characters. Surprisingly, a large leak just surfaced online, detailing a list of new characters rumored to be coming to the game, as well as their alleged release dates.

Educational-Shine292, an industry insider, provided the most recent information regarding the planned “Genshin Impact” characters. The details were published on Reddit by an insider who had previously accurately leaked Raiden’s model.

Shenhe and Itto are set to come in the hit gacha game with Update 2.4, according to an insider. They also announced that Yae would be introduced in Update 2.5, whereas Yae would be presented in Update 2.2.

Another leak has surfaced online, this time from a tipster known as Ubatcha. This insider, who answered fans’ questions about Gorou’s release date on Wangsheng Funeral Parlor’s Discord server, believes the character would most likely be included in Update 2.3.

Arataki Itto is a descendent of the Arataki of the Front Gate, a well-known martial artist in Inazuma, for those who are unaware. Itto’s name has been written on many bulletin boards and has been mentioned by various characters and NPCs throughout the game. He is renowned as Kojou Sara’s opponent, who defeated him and took away his Vision.

Shenhe is one of the eight characters discovered last year as a result of data mining techniques. She’s a five-star Cryo character with a Claymore, according to rumors.

Yae, on the other hand, is the proprietor of a publishing firm and the Grand Narukami Shrine’s main priestess. Her weapon of choice is unclear, however she is thought to be a five-star Electro character.

Gorou, on the other hand, is a member of the Inazuman resistance to the Baal Vision Hunt decree. He wields a bow and is said to be a Geo Vision.

Update 2.2 of “Genshin Impact” will be released on October 12th, followed by Update 2.3 on November 23rd. Meanwhile, Updates 2.4 and 2.5 will be released on January 5 and February 16 of the following year, respectively.