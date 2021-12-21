Massive Buildcrafting Changes and Target Farming are revealed in the ‘Diablo 4’ blog.

The most recent entry in “Diablo 4’s” development blog has revealed some highly interesting and exciting developments that have the potential to impact the way the game is played in the future.

Blizzard announced a few significant additions to “Diablo 4” in a new post, including a new NPC that can imbue things with Legendary properties. The Occultist can take effects from Legendary items and transfer them to other things, opening up a whole new world of buildcrafting possibilities.

Transferring affects from one item to another isn’t a new concept; it’s been done before in other games, but it’s a nice addition to a loot-heavy game like “Diablo,” especially given that Blizzard is working hard to increase character depth in terms of build flexibility.

Players will be able to spend less time farming for perfectly-rolled Legendaries now that they may transfer one Legendary effect to another. Players will be able to disassemble low-level Legendary goods from the early game for future usage, giving them larger intrinsic values than in previous games. Legendary items, on the other hand, cannot be altered in this fashion.

In the spirit of making grinds easier, some enemy types will now drop specific types of loot, allowing players to target farm for legendary item pieces. This eliminates much of the RNG involved in item farming, but it may also reduce the overall variety of enemy encounters and locales in the game.

The Paragon system from “Diablo 3” will return, but with a huge twist, as the final new system modification for this blog. Instead of spreading branches, “Diablo 4” will include many boards packed with nodes that have varied effects, akin to the enormous skill trees found in games like “Path of Exile” or “Wolcen.”

The Paragon Board, as it’s known, will allow players to gain tiny stat increases as well as greater impacts based on the nodes they invest in. Normal, Magic, Rare, and Legendary nodes (called Tiles) are divided into four categories.

Players will gain Paragon XP in addition to regular XP, which will reward them with points to invest in their Paragon Boards. Once a board has been filled, players can choose and link a new board to their existing one.

Unfortunately, no firm release date for “Diablo 4” has been set.