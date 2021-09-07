Mason Holgate admits Everton’s shortcomings and explains what Rafa Benitez is doing to address them.

Mason Holgate has been candid about his recent Everton form, admitting that his 2020/21 performances were not up to par.

After a great showing in the previous season, the centre-back entered last season in a strong position among the squad, having pushed his way into the starting lineup.

Last season, the defender made 28 Premier League appearances but had to compete for a starting spot alongside Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, and Yerry Mina.

And while the 24-year-old admits that his efforts during that campaign were not up to par, he is confident that he will be able to demonstrate his worth this season.

“I wasn’t good enough for my personal standards last season, and I realize that,” he told evertontv.

“I couldn’t put my finger on what it was. Things weren’t going well; I was playing in a variety of positions and was hurt.

“However, just as the previous season did not make me better than I imagined, the current season does not make me worse.

“As the season progressed, I tried a variety of things but couldn’t seem to get a handle on them for whatever reason. There were no justifications… It’s a part of football, and it’s not an easy road to go.

“When the wonderful things occur, that time will only make it better. I need to put in the effort; I know what I’m capable of, and I need to demonstrate it on a regular basis.

“I am convinced that it was an off-season for me, and that I will be able to demonstrate my abilities this season.

“However, I can only accomplish that if I am playing, therefore my goal is to get more opportunities in the team and continue to perform.”

Under new manager Rafa Benitez, Holgate has made three appearances in all competitions so far this season, including a clean sheet in Everton’s most recent encounter against Brighton.

And the defender believes his new boss is already assisting him greatly, and he is pleased that the Spaniard recognizes his leadership skills in his play.

“The manager’s attention to detail is massive,” he added. It benefits a number of individuals, including myself. My work is pretty apparent to me. I know where I should be if something happens, and.” “The summary comes to an end.”