Masked men break into the home of Fazakerley and take seven French Bulldog puppies.

After two masked men broke into their home and seized seven French Bulldog puppies, their owners have offered a $1,000 reward for their recovery.

Although Kaitlyn McCormack of Fazakerley was not present at the time, she claims the animals were kidnapped while her mother Janine Walsh was present.

“Two males were standing at the door, I opened the door assuming it was my son’s pals but realized they were in balaclavas so tried to close the door and they kicked their way inside,” Janine explained to TeamDogs.

“One led me into the living room, while the other went into the kitchen and took all seven puppies in two bags.” As they were taking the puppies, my seven-year-old son came down.

“They also sat him down with me on the couch, while the other one continued to take the puppies and departed, being violent.”

Janine, a support worker, believes they drove away in a hybrid vehicle.

The invaders are described as being in their early twenties, with a scouse accent, with one being slender and the other being of a larger frame.

The owners have been offered a £2,000 prize for the safe return of the three girls and four boys.

“We are seeking for information after seven French bulldogs were stolen in a burglary at a residence in Fazakerley last night,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said (Sunday, November 7).

“At around 9.20 p.m., two men were alleged to have forced entrance into a home on Haven Road. After that, one shoved a 30-year-old woman who lived on the property before snatching seven French bulldogs.

“The culprits, who were described as wearing hooded tops, dark clothing, and gloves and had their faces covered, subsequently fled the scene in a car.”

“There was no indication that anyone had been hurt or that a weapon had been spotted.”

“We appreciate the tremendous psychological impact that the loss of pets can have on their owners, and we are determined to discover those guilty for this theft and return the pups,” Detective Inspector Jennie Beck added.

“Thanks to the cooperation of local media and members, a number of dogs have been reunited with their owners as a result of police witness requests.”

