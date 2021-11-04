‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ has been postponed — check out the new release window.

The release date for Firaxis’ planned turn-based tactics game “Marvel’s Midnight Suns” has been pushed back to give the company more time to refine the game.

According to a tweet from the creators, “Midnight Suns” has been pushed back from a March 2022 release date to an undisclosed date in the second half of next year.

The extra time will be utilized to add more material, such as more story beats and cinematics, and to improve the game’s existing build, according to creative director Jake Solomon.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait much longer for “Midnight Suns,” which is expected to be released in the fall or winter of 2022.

“Midnight Suns” is a superhero game that foregoes the conventional action-adventure format in favor of a slower, more methodical turn-based fighting system akin to “XCOM: Enemy Unknown,” another Firaxis turn-based tactics game.

The supernatural side of the Marvel Multiverse will be strongly featured in the game. In “Midnight Suns,” players will play as The Hunter, a fully customizable superhero who serves as their avatar and a key story figure. Iconic heroes from groups like the Avengers and the X-Men will be playable characters, and players will have a direct role in the story as The Hunter, a fully customizable superhero who serves as their avatar and a key story figure.

Captain America, Wolverine, Blade, Doctor Strange, Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider, and others will be among the 13 playable heroes in the game. Players will also be able to interact with each hero individually during non-combat scenarios, allowing them to interact with their favorite characters in events similar to those seen in the “Persona” series of games.

The combat in “Midnight Suns” will be turn-based, with a card system akin to “Slay The Spire.” At the start of each turn, characters will be given a random ability card, and players will be able to choose which card they desire based on the situation.

Combat will place a higher emphasis on achieving the power dream that comes with games like this. Unlike the “XCOM” games, “Midnight Suns” will equip players with the necessary equipment to defeat wide swaths of opponents. This includes the ability to take advantage of the environment, such as moving about the playing area with street lights and poles or using cars as weapons.

On PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, “Midnight Suns” will be released.