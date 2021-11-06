Martin Lewis demonstrates how to slash your energy bill by hundreds of dollars.

Martin Lewis uncovered a way for customers to save hundreds of dollars on their energy costs.

In his current email, inspired by the UN climate change summit, the Money Saving Expert shared some great recommendations on how to consume less energy.

Homeowners are still dealing with increasing energy costs, with estimates from Oil & Gas UK estimating that wholesale gas prices have risen by 250 percent since the start of the year.

After a substantial revamp, Martin Lewis offers economical travel advice for vacationers.

As we approach the cooler winter months as the world emerges from the pandemic, the price of gas has risen due to increased demand.

Martin’s team claims that because of the energy crisis, “being green isn’t as straightforward as it used to be,” but that there are some cost-cutting and environmentally beneficial options.

“Cutting energy bills isn’t just about cheaper tariffs, which are hard to get by right now,” the Money Saving Expert team explained. “It’s also about consuming less.”

Martin Lewis has revealed some eco-friendly tips on how to save money on electricity at home, which could save you over £200 a year. The financial expert’s calculations are based on averages of regular usage.

Tips from Martin Lewis on how to save energy at home

The Money Saving Expert’s first piece of advice is to simply lower the thermostat. According to the financial expert, each degree you lower the thermostat saves roughly 4% on your energy cost, or around £55 per year.

Water conservation can both benefit the environment and save money. According to Martin’s team, a family taking 20 showers each week may save £30 per year.

Martin encourages householders to keep an eye on draughts coming in through windows and doors. According to statistics, quality draught-proofing can save £25 per year. If this is expanded to chimneys, households might save an additional 1.5 percent on their energy bills.

According to the Money Saving Expert team, “a four-person household may save 2% for each minute less in the shower,” which equates to £30 per year.

One fewer washing machine load every week might save you roughly £8 per year. “The summary has come to an end.”