Marlon organizes a BBQ to save the Woolpack, and an Emmerdale gaffe is discovered.

During tonight’s episode, when Marlon staged a BBQ to save the Woolpack, Emmerdale viewers unanimously agreed on one thing.

As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, the long-running soap’s iconic pub has fallen on hard times in the show.

The bar landlords, Marlon and Chas Dingle, staged a fundraiser in an attempt to enhance the establishment’s earnings in Wednesday’s issue.

Marlon explained that he had put his entire financial future on the barbecue’s success, but it all went wrong when Matty was brought to the hospital.

Despite not having sufficient training, Matty was tasked with cooking food on the barbeque, which has Chas worried that they would soon be facing a lawsuit, adding to their financial troubles.

However, viewers were drawn away from the plot when there was heavy rain at the start of the show and April was wearing her coat when she spoke to Marlon.

Fans questioned why Marlon would host a BBQ at this time of year on Twitter.

“Lovely weather for a BBQ I can see,” wrote @silverl52105416.

“A BBQ in the autumn,” stated @RyanGTweetsTV.

“That old pub money spinner – the Wednesday afternoon barbeque in September!” tweeted @DanHarvey74.

“Why are they hosting a BBQ in September?” Archibald wondered.