Marks & Spencer customers are split over a new £55 coat that resembles a duvet.

Marks and Spencer has acquired an army of social media followers eager to keep up with the retailer’s latest stock and product launches.

The company is known for its comprehensive variety of food, drink, and household basics, as well as its large range of on-trend apparel, homeware, and accessories.

Through its social media pages, Marks and Spencer guarantees that customers are aware of what to expect in its stores.

M&S posted a snapshot of its Padded Collarless Puffer Jacket to its Facebook page. Customers were split on the jacket, which retailed for £55.

“Meet your new go-to jacket this season @itsstephanieemma #MyMarks“Jacket – T534239U. Jeans – T507153T. Bag – T011016V,” M&S commented with the image.

Hundreds of people commented on the photo on the popular social media platform, with others saying the jacket “looks like a duvet.” Others stated that they “adore” the jacket.

“This seems like she’s wearing a mattress protector,” one commenter remarked beneath the post.

“What is going on with M&S, who designs this garbage?” remarked a second. It appears to be a duvet.” “Looks like a mattress protector,” commented another, while a fourth added, “Such a boring color, why isn’t it vibrant and cheerful?” I’m sure it’d look a lot better.”

Others, on the other hand, disagreed and even applauded it for its ‘perfect’ fit.

“I have this jacket and adore it,” one customer wrote. It’s quite comfortable and light to wear. When it’s cooler outside, I’ll put on a bigger jacket with a hood.” “I have this coat and love it,” commented a second. Fits perfectly,” said a third, adding, “I have this coat, and I really love it.”

“I love this jacket and have purchased one!” remarked another. It looks fantastic with a sweater and sneakers.”

M&S’ Padded Collarless Puffer Jacket costs £55 and can be purchased here.