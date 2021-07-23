Mark Zuckerberg wants to turn Facebook into a virtual reality’metaverse.’

Mark Zuckerberg has invested $2 billion on virtual-reality products in order to turn Facebook into a “metaverse firm” within the next five years.

Facebook acquired Oculus to build all of its virtual reality head sets and gadgets that will enable access to Facebook’s new metaverse environment, as it transitioned from a social media site to a new method to digitally connect.

The Facebook metaverse, according to Zuckerberg, is “an embodied internet where you live in it rather than just seeing content.” Zuckerberg elaborated. It’s being described by IT corporations as the future’s new 3D internet.

The Facebook CEO told the Verge that people aren’t supposed to engage solely through “tiny, luminous rectangles.”

“In the future, instead of doing this over the phone, you’ll be able to sit as a hologram on my couch, and it’ll seem like we’re in the same room, even if we’re in different states or hundreds of miles apart. That strikes me as extremely powerful.” According to Zuckerburg.

Users will be able to virtually attend concerts, and a “infinite office” feature would allow users to design their ideal workstation in a virtual reality world, according to Zuckerberg.

He describes the new platform as a place where “you feel present with other people as if you were in other places, having other experiences that you couldn’t necessarily have on a 2D app or webpage, like dancing, for example, or different sorts of fitness.”

The metaverse will be available via a variety of platforms, including virtual reality, augmented reality, PCs, mobile devices, and game consoles.

Facebook’s Evolution

Place to rate hotness in 2004 The social media behemoth Facebook was founded in 2008. Birthdays in 2019: A Place to Remember Metaverse in 2021? pic.twitter.com/36yZKlS17i