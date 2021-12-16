Mark Labbett of ITV’s The Chase is unrecognizable after losing 10 stone.

Mark Labbett appeared unrecognizable in recent photos as he flaunted his smaller body.

After being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2016, the Beast changed his diet and adopted a better lifestyle, according to Mirror Online.

Mark was 29 stone at his heaviest in 2003, and on an appearance on Loose Women earlier this year, he stated he had shed 10 stone.

“I’m steadily taking Xs off my size,” the 56-year-old stated. I’ve gone from a 5XL to a 4XL, and it seems like I’ll be able to fit into XL underpants the next time I go shopping.

“I’ve lost ten stone; I was 29 stone and at risk of high blood pressure when I was a full-time teacher in 2003.”

“Up until lockdown, I was around 26 stone, and then a couple things fell into place well, and I started shedding weight.”

Today, The Beast was seen out and about in London flaunting his weight loss metamorphosis.

An eagle-eyed nurse initially alerted Mark to his diabetes, he told the Express.

“I have skin that doesn’t heal correctly in my lower legs,” he explained.

“When a nurse saw me, she asked, ‘Are you sure you’re not diabetic?’ They did a test, and she confirmed that she was diabetes. The 6’6” TV celebrity changed his lifestyle and credits his golden retriever with instilling in him the habit of exercising regularly.

Mark described Baloo as his “personal trainer” who helped him become active on ITV’s The Pet Show.

“I was strolling him around the fields, taking him places,” he explained. I believe he has aided me greatly simply because I am more active.”