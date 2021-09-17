Marina from Gogglebox says she’ll cherish her memories with Mary, her “dearest friend.”

Marina Wingrove of Gogglebox has moved fans to tears with an emotive tribute to Mary Cook.

With their amusing commentary on a wide range of television episodes, the best buddies joined the famous Channel 4 show for season eight in 2016 and became instant fan favorites.

Mary, however, died last summer at the age of 92, and Marina has stated that she will not be returning to the show without her.

She sent a beautiful homage on the official Gogglebox Twitter account ahead of the premiere of season 18 tonight.

“My dearest friend Mary, cherished memories will live forever,” she remarked. Our guffaws and chuckles, as well as our ups and downs, will live on in my heart forever. My heartfelt condolences to Mary’s family. “I adore Marina.”

Marina tries to take a photo on her flip phone in the poignant post, which was shared alongside a clip that captured why fans loved them so much.

Fans flocked to the post’s comments section to praise the touching tribute and express how much Mary and Marina will be missed on the show.

“Bless Mary, one in a million,” Gemma wrote alongside a tear emoji. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. Marina, please accept my heartfelt condolences. You must be missing your sweet little pal terribly. I’m hoping we won’t have to lose both of you. Marina, if you ever feel like entertaining us. “I’m missing you.”

“Aww Marina, what a wonderful and touching homage to our dear Mary,” Kim continued. I hope you can summon the guts to return to our Marina lounge. I’m sending you a big hug and a lot of love.”

“Awwww, the memories you’ve given me on a Friday night will last a lifetime, thank you for sharing so much with your beautiful friend,” Maria said.

“Heartbreaking, my two favorite females, they are just so witty and adorable,” Sienna said. My thoughts and prayers are with my family and friends.”