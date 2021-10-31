Marc Cucurella’s message is aimed at Mohamed Salah and Liverpool.

Following Saturday’s meeting, Brighton took a cheeky dig at Liverpool and Mohamed Salah.

In a Premier League match at Anfield, the Reds were held to a 2-2 draw, losing a two-goal lead in the process.

Jurgen Klopp’s team took an early lead through Jordan Henderson, before Sadio Mane made it 2-0 with a header.

However, Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard scored for Brighton, resulting in Liverpool’s fourth draw in ten league games this season.

Salah scored in the second half, but the goal was called back due to offside by the linesman, which was confirmed by VAR.

Salah has not scored in a match for Liverpool since the end of August, when he scored in a win over Burnley.

Following the game, Brighton sent out a tweet in which they poked fun at Salah for failing to score.

Brighton’s tweet, which included a photo of left-back Marc Cucurella with Salah’s face in the backdrop, read: “Emptied your pockets yet, @Cucurella3?”

Salah’s disallowed goal was his sole shot on target in the game, contributing to Liverpool’s total of three shots on target.